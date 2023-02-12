TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $945.94 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $945.94 million and approximately $33.81 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 946,634,805 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

