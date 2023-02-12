TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 109.7% in January

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the January 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 16.3 %
NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 464.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
