TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 109.7% in January

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the January 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 16.3 %

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 464.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,285,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

