U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $35,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:USB opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

