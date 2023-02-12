UBS Group AG Buys 425,425 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mplx were worth $186,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.46 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

