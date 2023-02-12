UBS Group AG Buys 78,430 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $226,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

