UBS Group AG Has $148.36 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.52% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $148,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.