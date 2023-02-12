UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,189 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.47% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $174,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IWS stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

