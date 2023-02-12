UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €130.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

ETR:VOW3 opened at €128.60 ($138.28) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 52 week high of €195.14 ($209.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €127.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €134.52.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.