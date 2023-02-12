UBS Group Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $48.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

NYSE UBER opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

