Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
Ucore Rare Metals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,484. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.
About Ucore Rare Metals
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF)
