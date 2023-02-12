Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

Ucore Rare Metals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,484. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

About Ucore Rare Metals

(Get Rating)

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

