UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $49.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.07.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,621,000 after buying an additional 865,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

