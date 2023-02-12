Umee Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $187.87 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Umee has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Umee token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Umee has a total market capitalization of $187.87 million and $339,167.58 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002457 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.74 or 0.00426023 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.38 or 0.28220516 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000195 BTC.
Umee Token Profile
Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Umee
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.