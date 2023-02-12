Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 23.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 655,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $127,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.