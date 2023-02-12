Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,161 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 0.09% of Unisys worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Unisys by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,400.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unisys stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

