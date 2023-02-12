United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Update

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. 1,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841. The company has a market capitalization of $141.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
