United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Update

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. 1,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841. The company has a market capitalization of $141.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

