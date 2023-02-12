United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $155,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

