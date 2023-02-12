Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the January 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
UMGP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 2,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,243. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
