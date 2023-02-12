Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the January 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Price Performance

UMGP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 2,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,243. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

