Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 937,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Unrivaled Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter. Unrivaled Brands had a negative net margin of 281.18% and a negative return on equity of 191.71%.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

