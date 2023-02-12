UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00015346 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $1.79 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00431902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.34700744 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,991,619.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.