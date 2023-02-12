V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up 1.5% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $50,416,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 32.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,008,000 after buying an additional 761,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.
VFC opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 190.66%.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
