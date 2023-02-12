V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up 1.5% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $50,416,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 32.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,008,000 after buying an additional 761,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.