Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Tops $54.24 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004277 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.24 million and $53,260.86 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00434631 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.93 or 0.28792397 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.