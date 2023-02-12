Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in January

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Valeo from €20.00 ($21.51) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.88) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Valeo Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Valeo stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

