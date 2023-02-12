Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after buying an additional 3,791,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $28,604,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 191.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after buying an additional 820,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,738,000 after buying an additional 622,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $9,865,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.