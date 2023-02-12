Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,610,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

