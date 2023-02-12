Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 58.0% in January

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 930,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 79.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 970.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 331,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 300,556 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 233.1% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 291,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 204,194 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 255,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period.

