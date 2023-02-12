Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $143.75. 1,675,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

