Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

