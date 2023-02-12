VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lessened by Triple Frond Partners LLC

Triple Frond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,707 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 5.0% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $28,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,453. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $210.18 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $228.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.66.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

