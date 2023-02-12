Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44,483.74 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.22 million and $44,483.74 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,932.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00426393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00097638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00735391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00571860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,097,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.