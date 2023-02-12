Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VTNR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.07.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $541,994.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,717,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,481,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading

