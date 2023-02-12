Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Update

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CKSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($4.99) to GBX 425 ($5.11) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 345 ($4.15) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Vesuvius Price Performance

CKSNF remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Friday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius Plc engages in the provision of molten metal flow engineering and technology solutions. It operates through the Steel and Foundry segments. The Steel segment consists of steel flow control, sensors and probes, and advanced refractories. The Foundry segment includes the supply of consumable products, technical advice, and application support to the foundry industry.

