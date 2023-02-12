VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $583,373.43 and approximately $20.09 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00434631 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.93 or 0.28792397 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.