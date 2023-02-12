Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vicinity Motor and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 0.98 -$7.32 million ($0.51) -1.77 Ideanomics $114.08 million 0.93 -$256.01 million ($0.64) -0.24

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vicinity Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -100.71% -49.26% -30.09% Ideanomics -268.05% -49.11% -36.77%

Volatility & Risk

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital business units. Ideanomics Mobility provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity. Ideanomics Capital offers financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

