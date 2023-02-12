Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Victory Square Technologies Price Performance
Victory Square Technologies stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 16,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
