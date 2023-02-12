Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Victory Square Technologies stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 16,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

