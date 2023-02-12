VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CID traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 284.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

