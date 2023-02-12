VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
CID traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.