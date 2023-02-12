VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $172,000.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
CFO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $64.14. 15,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,215. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
