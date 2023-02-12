VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 57.5% in January

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CSB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,492. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $6.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

