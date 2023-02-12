Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 11,930,000 shares. Currently, 27.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 132,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

About Vivint Smart Home

VVNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 4,019,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.97. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

