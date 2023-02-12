Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in January

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

About Vodacom Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

(Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.