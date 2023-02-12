Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in January

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, HSBC lowered Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.
Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.
