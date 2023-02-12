Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Short Interest Down 28.0% in January

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 21,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,021. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

