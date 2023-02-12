VRES (VRS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,726.79

VRES (VRS) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $136.00 million and approximately $11,726.79 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00046969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00220965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04494726 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $253.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.