VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 13th

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 13th.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 550,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,783. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 898.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 106.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.