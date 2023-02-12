VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 13th

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 13th.
Shares of VYNE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 550,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,783. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.53.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 898.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
