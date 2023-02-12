Walken (WLKN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.08 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

