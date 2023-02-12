Waltonchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $987,466.12 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $19.33 million and approximately $987,466.12 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00432115 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,300.12 or 0.28624087 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,823,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,848,265 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.