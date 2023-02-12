Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $19.30 million and approximately $734,346.11 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,819,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,844,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

