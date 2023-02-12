Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.34 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.34 million and approximately $671,639.64 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,930,382 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future "bank." As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the "bank" and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China."

