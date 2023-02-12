Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 284.21% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

