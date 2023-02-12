Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Position Increased by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Washington Federal accounts for 3.2% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Washington CORP owned about 0.33% of Washington Federal worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 490.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Federal by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 235.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 390,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 274,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.4 %

Washington Federal stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 211,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,628. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Washington Federal news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Washington Federal news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Stories

