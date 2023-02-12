Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in January

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Waterloo Brewing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIBLF opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.