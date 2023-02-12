Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in January

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Waterloo Brewing Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BIBLF opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
