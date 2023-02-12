Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.26

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $4.33. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 553,954 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on WVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,733,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 308,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
